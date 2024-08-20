McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

