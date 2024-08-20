McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $290.04 and last traded at $289.52. 783,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,561,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.55.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,168.1% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average is $270.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

