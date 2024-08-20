MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on MDA Space and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
In other news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Also, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
