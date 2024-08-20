MDxHealth (MDXH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect MDxHealth to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDxHealth Trading Up 7.3 %

MDXH opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.