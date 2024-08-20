MDxHealth (MDXH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect MDxHealth to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MDxHealth Trading Up 7.3 %
MDXH opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.64.
About MDxHealth
