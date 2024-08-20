Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $392.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.38. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,058. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medpace by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

