Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.09 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and $63,808.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,266,299 coins and its circulating supply is 31,176,136 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,259,823 with 31,172,194 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.5135213 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $74,651.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

