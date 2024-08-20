MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.77 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $185.14 million and $4.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $31.08 or 0.00052552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,151.80 or 1.00007159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.06832314 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $5,006,920.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.