Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.60 ($1.39), with a volume of 320936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).

A number of research firms have commented on MBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of £99.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.58.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

