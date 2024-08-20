Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

