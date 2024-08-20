Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

MU stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,033,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.