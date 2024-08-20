MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.85

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 26895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Buffett’s Big Bet: Should You Follow Berkshire’s Move on OXY?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.