MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.85

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 26895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

