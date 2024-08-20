MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $47.05

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.05, but opened at $48.75. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 209,718 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
