MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up to $31.41

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $32.35. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 162 shares traded.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.