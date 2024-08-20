Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,892. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.50. 380,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,131. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

