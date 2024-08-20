Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,361,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $426.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

