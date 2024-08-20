M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells $60,786.60 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MTB traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 676,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,648. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average is $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 472,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in M&T Bank by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

