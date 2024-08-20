Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 2,346,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,217. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.