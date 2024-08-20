Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 4,807,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

