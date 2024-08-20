Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,867. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

