Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 270 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. 65,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,311. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.