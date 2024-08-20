National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$122.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$114.85.

TSE NA traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.23. The firm has a market cap of C$41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$118.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

