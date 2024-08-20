National Bankshares Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.85.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.60 and a one year high of C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

