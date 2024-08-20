National Bankshares Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.85.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CHE.UN
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.52%.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.