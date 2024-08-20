National Bankshares Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNFree Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.60 and a one year high of C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.