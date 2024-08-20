National Bankshares Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$160.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$161.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$146.59.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$153.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$155.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

