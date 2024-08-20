Navcoin (NAV) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,807.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00078480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008069 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

