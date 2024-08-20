Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $47.35

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.35, but opened at $51.32. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 372,837 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.51%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

