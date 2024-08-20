Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 546,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,692,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Specifically, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $545.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after buying an additional 232,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 550.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

