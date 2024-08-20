Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 193,296 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,761 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 527,036 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 164,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 129,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.