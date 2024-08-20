Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 528,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,305. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

