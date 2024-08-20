Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,200 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,661. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $162.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

