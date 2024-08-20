Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,176 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. 90,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,026. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

