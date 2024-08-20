Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.24 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ INSM traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 369,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,324. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,611 shares of company stock worth $12,584,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.