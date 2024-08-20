Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.71 Million in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 1,879,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

