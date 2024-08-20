Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $2 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DraftKings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after acquiring an additional 663,427 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 3,166,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,930,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $44,171,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

