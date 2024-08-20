Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $800,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,058. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.