Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,374. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

