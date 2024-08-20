Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 225,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.