Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 26,992 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 149,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

