Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $353.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $353.11 million and $10.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,489,397,228 coins and its circulating supply is 44,783,325,585 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

