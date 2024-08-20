Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is GFG Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 3.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $9,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

