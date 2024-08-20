Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $711.33 and last traded at $697.46. Approximately 2,212,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,880,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $688.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $301.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $1,900,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 57.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $253,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

