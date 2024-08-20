NICE’s (NICE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of NICE by 5,255.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $9,699,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.