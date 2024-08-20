NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has $93.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

