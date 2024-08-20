Ninety One UK Ltd Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,094. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average is $349.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

