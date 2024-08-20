Ninety One UK Ltd Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. 2,277,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,854. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

