Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $194.11. 123,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

