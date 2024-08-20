Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

