Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 24,637 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.11. 422,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

