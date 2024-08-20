Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 3,290 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,973 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.22% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4,016.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 134,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 785,174 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 278,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,040. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.