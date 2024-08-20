Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 204,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 9,947,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,923,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
