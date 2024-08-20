Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 204,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 9,947,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,923,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.