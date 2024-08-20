NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88. 17,796,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,588,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

